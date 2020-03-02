Firefighters Battle Roaring Glen Rock House Blaze

Firefighters battled a stubborn Glen Rock house blaze Monday night.
Flames blew through the roof of the 70-year-old, two-story Boulevard home, collapsing it.
The fire went to three alarms shortly before 7:30 p.m., about an hour after it began.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
NORCON was activated. Mutual responders included firefighters from Wyckoff. A Glen Rock BLS unit responded, as well.
CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.