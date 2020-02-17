Contact Us
Breaking News: Sedan Slams Into Ridgewood Bank
Firefighters Battle Propane Tank Blaze At Bergen/Rockland Border

Jerry DeMarco
At the fire on Doremus Road in Mahwah.
At the fire on Doremus Road in Mahwah. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Firefighters battled a Monday afternoon blaze fueled by a propane tank in the rear of a Mahwah home at the New York border.

The fire was reported around 3:20 p.m. on Doremus Road in Mahwah just off East Crescent Avenue (which becomes Church Road in NY), barely 500 yards from the Airmont border.

Flames spread to the eaves and parts of the interior of the home as firefighters from several companies converged on the scene.

The fire then went to three alarms for coverage about 45 minutes later.

Assisting township firefighters were, among others, their colleagues from Suffern, Tallman, Ramsey, Upper Saddle River, Wyckoff, Hillburn and Monsey.

No injuries were immediately reported.

