Firefighters Battle Hampton Township House Fire

An elderly woman suffered burns to her hand in a fire that ravaged a Hampton Township house Tuesday, authorities said.

Emergency vehicles lined Westbrook Lane to fight the second-alarm blaze, which broke out around 4:30 p.m., the Sussex County Fire Wire reported on Facebook.

A firefighter got his foot stuck climbing up the stairs of the deck the house while fighting the blaze but swiftly pulled it out and got right back to work, fellow firefighters said.

He may have suffered a pulled muscle, responders said.

Photos provided by Matthew Gizzi of Gizzi Productions.

Photos can be emailed to clevine@dailyvoice.com

