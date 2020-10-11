Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Mahwah High School Football Star Shot, Killed At Ohio State
Firefighters Battle Hackensack Commercial Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Read More Stories
44 Elizabeth Street, Hackensack
44 Elizabeth Street, Hackensack Photo Credit: Tony Greco (HACKENSACK FD)

Firefighters doused a Sunday afternoon fire at a Hackensack commercial building.

The three-alarm fire broke out at Newman’s Fish Food around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters had to fight the blaze at the pet store supplier from the exterior. 

The chief officially declared it under control shortly before 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Founded in 1952, Newman's serves retail pet stores, garden centers, and aquariums with freshwater and marine fish, reptiles, small animals and other live food.

Newman's Fish Food, Hackensack

Tony Greco (HACKENSACK FD)

