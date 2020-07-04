Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Jersey City Man Standing Outside, 26, Killed By Car Backing Up
Firefighters Battle Fourth Of July Blaze At Former Diner Near GWB In Fort Lee

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ko Ryo Grill, Lemoine Avenue, Fort Lee
Ko Ryo Grill, Lemoine Avenue, Fort Lee Photo Credit: Lisa Bayer for DAILY VOICE

A firefighter was hospitalized in a destructive Fourth of July fire at the site of the former Plaza Diner near the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, responders said.

The extent of injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The fire broke out in the rear of the Ko Ryo Grill on Lemoine Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

It quickly spread, forcing firefighters to battle it from the exterior. They had the blaze under control within two hours.

The injured firefighter was brought to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, responders said.

Aftermath.

Edwin Trejo for DAILY VOICE

At the scene of the 4th of July fire at the former Plaza Diner on Lemoine Avenue in Fort Lee.

DAILY VOICE (contributed)

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was notified, given the intensity of the fire. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Edgewater and Englewood Cliffs.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

At the scene of Saturday's fire on Lemoine Avenue in Fort Lee.

DAILY VOICE (contributed)

