Firefighter Falls Through Floor While Dousing Morris County Residential Blaze

A firefighter fell through the floor while dousing a stubborn house fire in Morris County Monday evening, authorities said.

The blaze broke out just after 6 p.m. at a home on Sandshore Road in Budd Lake, the Hackettstown Fire Department said.

Several surrounding fire companies responded to a mayday transmitted for a fireman who fell through the floor and into the basement, authorities said.

The mayday was later canceled after an attic ladder was passed down to the firefighter to help him escape safely, the department said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, authorities said.

The Schooley's Mountain Fire Department, Byram Fire Department and the Netcong Fire Department’s RIC Team also responded at the scene, authorities said.

“We are happy that this activation ended in a positive outcome and that everyone went home safe,” the Netcong Fire Company said.

