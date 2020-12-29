Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Firearm Recovered, 3 In Custody Following Morris County Police Pursuit Through Backyards

Cecilia Levine
Morris County Sheriff's Office
Morris County Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's Office

A firearm was recovered and three suspects were in custody after leading police on a wild chase through Morris County yards overnight, authorities said.

It began around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, when Parsippany officers responded to an attempted vehicle break-in on Prospect Road, Parsippany Police Sgt. Brian Conover said.

While there, the Parsippany Police Department's Communication Center was notified of a crash near Marmora and Frontage roads.

That's when multiple people got out of the car and took off running through residential yards, Conover said. 

New Jersey State Police troopers and local officers took three people into custody and recovered a firearm where one of the suspects was found, police said.

Parsippany Officers also took multiple reports of vehicle burglaries as residents woke up this morning and checked their vehicles. 

If you believe your vehicle was broken into, please do not enter the vehicle and contact our non-emergency number 973-263-4300.

The Morris Plains PD, Hanover PD, Human Services PD, Morris County Park Police, Morris County Sheriff’s Office CSI and K-9 Units, and the New Jersey State Police's Aviation Bureau assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Division at 973-263-4311.

