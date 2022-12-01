Fire Tears Through Union City Salvation Army Donation Center (VIDEO)

Firefighters were working to knock down a fire at a Union City Salvation Army donation center Thursday, Dec. 1 (scroll for video).

The blaze broke out at the store on the 900 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, and struck multiple alarms as of 8 p.m.

Footage of the fire was being shared widely on social media. A cause wasn't immediately known, nor were injuries.

Earlier in the night, a fire ripped through an apartment in West New York.

