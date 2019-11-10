Fire Tears Through Sussex County Strip Mall

A fire broke out at Acme Plaza in Wantage on Sunday.

The blaze started around 9:40 a.m. at a dry cleaning business in the Route 23 strip mall and was under control by 10:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.

A Chinese restaurant, U.S. Post Office location and pizza shop in the mall had flames shooting out them in a video posted to social media.

Some of the business sustained minor smoke and water damage, police said.

The Sussex Fire Department, Lakeland Emergency Squad and Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded.

The fire was not deemed suspicious and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

