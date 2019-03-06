Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Overturned Dump Truck Shuts Route 80 In Morris County After Collision With Mail Truck
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fire Severely Damages Ramsey Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
"The second floor was fully involved" in the three-alarm blaze, police said.
"The second floor was fully involved" in the three-alarm blaze, police said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ramsey FD

No one was injured in a three-alarm Ramsey house fire Wednesday morning.

Authorities hadn’t yet determined the cause, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said firefighters knocked down the School Street blaze shortly before 10 a.m.

The second floor of the 2½-story wood-frame home was fully involved in the blaze, Gurney said.

Firefighters from Mahwah, Wyckoff, Franklin Lakes, Suffern, Ridgewood, Waldwick all assisted.

******

SEEKING PHOTOS: Text (201) 943-2794 / Or: GerardJDeMarco@gmail.com

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.