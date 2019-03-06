Fire Severely Damages Ramsey Home

No one was injured in a three-alarm Ramsey house fire Wednesday morning.

Authorities hadn’t yet determined the cause, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said firefighters knocked down the School Street blaze shortly before 10 a.m.

The second floor of the 2½-story wood-frame home was fully involved in the blaze, Gurney said.

Firefighters from Mahwah, Wyckoff, Franklin Lakes, Suffern, Ridgewood, Waldwick all assisted.

