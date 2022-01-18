Fire Rips Through Warren County Home

A fire tore through and destroyed the home of a longtime volunteer firefighter in Warren County Sunday night, authorities said.

The Blairstown family home of local firefighter Eric Usinowicz went up in flames shortly before 11:30 p.m., according to the Allamuchy Fire Department, which was one of several departments at the scene.

The kitchen and living room were destroyed while the rest of the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage, leaving the home uninhabitable, according to a GoFundMe launched for Usinowicz, as well as his wife, Alexandra, and their two children, Emmett and Schuyler.

More than $20,400 had been raised in less than 24 hours.

“One of our most giving and active members suffered a devastating house fire,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Blairstown Hose Company Chief Mark Slater.

“Eric Usinowicz is a long-time member of Blairstown Hose Company and has given countless hours to his community...there is no more deserving family.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help the Usinowicz Family Rebuild After Fire’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.