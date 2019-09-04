Fire Rips Through Elizabeth Apartment Building, 29 Displaced

A fire that went to three alarms broke out at an apartment building Tuesday night in Elizabeth, officials said.

The fire at 715 Newark Avenue started sometime before 9 p.m. and tore three the three-story structure. It was brought under control a few hours later.

Four volunteers responded to an apt bldg #fire on Newark Ave in #Elizabeth , helping 6 families (19 people) with Red Cross emergency assistance for temp lodging, food & clothing needs. An addtl 5 families (10 people) had a place to stay and will meet with us later for assistance. — Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) September 4, 2019

The Red Cross said it was assisting 19 people from six families who were displaced. Another 10 people had somewhere to stay, the agency also said.

A city spokeswoman said there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

