Fire Rips Through Elizabeth Apartment Building, 29 Displaced

A fire that went to three alarms broke out at an apartment building Tuesday night in Elizabeth, officials said.
The fire at 715 Newark Avenue started sometime before 9 p.m. and tore three the three-story structure. It was brought under control a few hours later.
The Red Cross said it was assisting 19 people from six families who were displaced. Another 10 people had somewhere to stay, the agency also said.
A city spokeswoman said there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
