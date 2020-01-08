Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Search Continues For Missing Employee From Popular Bergen Pizzeria
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fire Ravages Vacant Fair Lawn House

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Oak Street, Fair Lawn
Oak Street, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Fire raced through a vacant Fair Lawn home late Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out in the rear of the 1½-story Oak Street house around 4:45 p.m. and quickly spread, responders said.

Within minutes of firefighters' arrival, it went to three alarms.

Oak Street, Fair Lawn

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

All interior firefighters were removed and a defensive operation was ramped up, under cold, windy conditions that didn't make things any easier.

They still knocked the fire down in under an hour and declared it under control minutes later.

Oak Street, Fair Lawn

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters from Saddle Brook, Glen Rock, Elmwood Park, Hawthorne , and Paramus provided mutual aid.

The house, built in 1958, has a "For Sale" sign out front.

Oak Street, Fair Lawn

Julio Jara for DAILY VOICE

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.