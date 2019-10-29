Fire Ravages Teaneck Home, Two Minor Injuries Reported

A firefighter and a civilian were treated for minor injuries at the scene after an overnight house fire Tuesday ravaged a Teaneck home, responders said.

All of the occupants got out safely in the second-floor Van Buskirk Road home fire, which blew through a front window and pushed into the attic.

Firefighters had the two-alarm blaze knocked down less than 45 minutes after the 12:48 a.m. call.

The Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps tended to the injuries.

Hackensack and Englewood firefighters also responded to the scene, while their colleagues from Bergenfield, Bogota and Ridgefield Park covered the township.

Teaneck firefighters battle Van Buskirk Road blaze before dawn Tuesday.

COURTESY: Teaneck FD

