Flames blew through the roof of a spare rib restaurant in Rutherford before dawn Wednesday.

The two-alarm fire broke out at Jim Dandy’s on Park Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. and immediately went to two alarms, with a third alarm for coverage.

No injuries were reported.

North Arlington firefighters joined their Rutherford colleagues at the scene and provided coverage.

All photos: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE.

