Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Accused Hackensack Mall Thieves With Anti-Theft Bags Caught After Chase, Crash In River Edge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fire Ravages Clutter-Filled Teaneck Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
No injuries were reported in the two-alarm Beverly Road blaze in Teaneck, which broke out around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
No injuries were reported in the two-alarm Beverly Road blaze in Teaneck, which broke out around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Photo Credit: MAIN PHOTO: Chris "Doc" Denton / INSERT: Jack Dunn

Flames roared through the upper-floor windows of a Teaneck home that responders said was filled with clutter.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm Beverly Road blaze, which broke out around 10:30 p.m. Friday amid what responders said were hoarding conditions.

Hackensack and Englewood firefighters joined their Teaneck colleagues at the scene, while those from Bergenfield, Bogota and Ridgefield Park covered the township.

No immediate official cause had been disclosed.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.