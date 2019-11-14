Fire Partially Collapses Atrium In Bogota Home

A firefighter was treated for a hand injury during a roaring Wednesday night blaze that partially collapsed an enclosed atrium attached to a Bogota home, officials said.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the main area of the 2½-story River Road home, Fire Chief Alex Breuss said.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the two-alarm fire, which broke out in the rear yard around 8:15 p.m. and ravaged the atrium, partially collapsing the second floor, the chief said.

Firefighters had it knocked within an hour.

"Great job by all and everyone went home safe," Breuss said.

The chief thanked the mutual aid responders, including firefighters from Bergenfield, Englewood, Hackensack, Little Ferry, Ridgefield Park, and Teaneck, as well as Bogota police and DPW workers.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.