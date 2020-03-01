Contact Us
Fire KO'd At Wayne Adhesives Company

Jerry DeMarco
Wayne Fire Dept.
Wayne Fire Dept. Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: Chris Kendall

Firefighters quickly doused a blaze that broke out Friday afternoon at a Wayne adhesive and sealant company.

Pallets were reported burning around 2 p.m. at Royal Adhesives & Sealants on Burgless Place off Route 23.

Firefighters responding to the two-alarm blaze knocked it down within 15 minutes.

Plant managers told responders there were no hazards other than rubber burning. A hazardous materials unit was requested as a precaution.

Royal Adhesives & Sealants says it manufacturers “high performance adhesives, sealants, encapsulants and polymer coatings.”

