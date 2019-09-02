Fire Guts Hasbrouck Heights Garage

Hasbrouck Heights firefighters quickly doused a Labor Day Weekend blaze that gutted a garage.
Their colleagues from Wallington assisted at the Columbus Avenue fire, which broke out around noon Sunday.
No injuries were reported.
PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE
