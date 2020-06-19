Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Vigilant Officers Nab 3 In Pre-Dawn Clifton Vehicle Burglaries
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fire Doused At Hackensack Office Building That Houses Bergen Democratic Committee

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
540 Hudson Street, Hackensack
540 Hudson Street, Hackensack Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Hackensack firefighters doused a blaze Thursday in a building that houses the Bergen County Democratic Committee headquarters.

Flames blew out a first-floor window of the Hudson Street office building, which also houses a law firm and a temp agency, among other businesses.

Englewood and Teaneck firefighters were among the mutual aid responders to the two-alarm fire, which broke out around 7 p.m. and was declared under control a little over 45 minutes later.

Mahwah firefighters brought their airboat, with its huge, rear-facing propeller, to help ventilate the building after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected.

A city building inspector also responded.

A first-floor office unit sustained severe damage.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.