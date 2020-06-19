Fire Doused At Hackensack Office Building That Houses Bergen Democratic Committee

Hackensack firefighters doused a blaze Thursday in a building that houses the Bergen County Democratic Committee headquarters.

Flames blew out a first-floor window of the Hudson Street office building, which also houses a law firm and a temp agency, among other businesses.

Englewood and Teaneck firefighters were among the mutual aid responders to the two-alarm fire, which broke out around 7 p.m. and was declared under control a little over 45 minutes later.

Mahwah firefighters brought their airboat, with its huge, rear-facing propeller, to help ventilate the building after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected.

A city building inspector also responded.

A first-floor office unit sustained severe damage. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

