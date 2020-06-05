Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Fire Doused At Hackensack Company That Makes Hand Sanitizer Stands

Jerry DeMarco
No serious injuries were reported in the 8:17 a.m. fire at the Testrite plant on South Newman Street in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Courtesy: HACKENSACK FIRE DEPT.

Hackensack firefighters made quick work of a Wednesday morning blaze at a company that makes metal stands for hand sanitizers used in medical facilities, among other products.

The call to the Testrite plant on South Newman Street came in at 8:17 a.m. after the fire broke out in a malfunctioning dust-collecting machine, city firefighters said.

The sprinkler system knocked down the main body of the blaze, they said.

Firefighters evacuated the building, then vented it after dousing the flames.

EMS evaluated a worker at the scene.

Testrite has been in business a little over 100 years.

