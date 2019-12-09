Contact Us
Fire Destroys Wayne Truck Repair Shop

Jerry DeMarco
The blaze ripped through Vader Wiele Truck Service on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne.
The blaze ripped through Vader Wiele Truck Service on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne. Photo Credit: Charles Stark for DAILY VOICE

Flames ravaged a Wayne truck repair shop Monday night, responders said.

Responders reported explosions at Vander Wiele Truck Service  in the Hamburg Turnpike shop between two self-storage facilities.

The blaze quickly went to four alarms after breaking out shortly before 7 p.m.

The main body of the fire was knocked down but not out in about a half hour.

A trio of aerial ladders continued to fight the flames from the exterior.

All five Wayne fire companies responded, along with colleagues from neighboring communities who provided mutual aid.

No injuries were immediately reported.

