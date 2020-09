A Labor Day evening fire gutted a Waldwick home.

Police responding to a 911 call around 10 p.m. found the 1½-story Vine Street home off West Prospect Street engulfed.

No injuries were reported.

Borough firefighters were joined at the scene or in coverage by colleagues from several neighboring towns.

The official cause wasn't immediately determined.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this report.

