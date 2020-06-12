Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fire Destroys Abandoned Paterson Eastside Home

Jerry DeMarco
Flames quickly consumed the abandoned Fair Street home on Paterson's east side.
At least one firefighter was injured when a vacant home on Paterson's east side went up in flames Friday morning.

The four-alarm blaze broke out around 9 a.m. in the abandoned, boarded-up building on Fair Street near Straight Street.

It quickly consumed the upper floors of the 2½-story structure and eventually collapsed the roof.

All visible flames were knocked down within 90 minutes as firefighters continued to douse hot spots. A demolition crew was summoned to raze the building.

Among those providing mutual aid were firefighters from Clifton and Hawthorne.

A firefighter was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with an undisclosed injury.

