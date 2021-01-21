Fire Breaks Out At Massive New Jersey Amazon Warehouse

More than 100 Amazon workers were evacuated in a warehouse fire Tuesday night, authorities said.

Several fire departments and first aid crews responded to the blaze at the Hightstown-Cranbury Station Road location on reports of smoke in the building around 11:30 p.m. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The fire was located and extinguished, Ciccone said alongside Chief Michael J. Owens of the Cranbury Police Department.

No injuries were reported and 1 million-square-foot building apparently reopened Wednesday, Amazon spokesperson Jenna Hilzenrath, told NJ.com.

“There’s nothing more important than the health and safety of our employees and we’re grateful that all our employees are safe and accounted for," she said. "We thank our local fire department for their quick response."

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Greg Pfremmer of the Cranbury Township Police Department at (609) 395-0031 or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4194.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.