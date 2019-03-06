Contact Us
Fire Blows Through Roof Of Ramsey Home

Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ramsey Volunteer Fire Dept.

UPDATE: Flames blew through the roof of a Ramsey home Wednesday morning.

Authorities hadn’t yet determined the cause of the three-alarm School Street blaze, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said after firefighters knocked it shortly before 10 a.m.

No one was home when it broke out less than an hour earlier, he said.

Firefighters had to battle the flames from outside, deluging the 2½-story wood frame structure with streams of water.

"Most fire damage kept on third floor through the roof," the Ramsey Volunteer Fire Department reported. "Water damage throughout the structure."

Firefighters from Mahwah, Allendale, Franklin Lakes, Oakland, Ridgewood, Suffern, Waldwick and Wyckoff all assisted.

