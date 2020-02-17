Contact Us
Breaking News: Sedan Slams Into Ridgewood Bank
Fire At Noodle Restaurant Near Rutgers-Newark Campus Displaces At Least 10 People

Valerie Musson
Ramen Gami was damaged in a fire Feb. 17.
Ramen Gami was damaged in a fire Feb. 17. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A fire in Newark caused extensive damage to a noodle restaurant and displaced several residents who were living in adjacent apartments.

The blaze broke out at Ramen Gami on Sussex Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Monday morning, reports say.

The tenants living in the apartments above and adjacent to the building were evacuated and temporarily displaced due to damages, the reports said.

More than $300 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Monday morning to support the 10-12 people were displaced by the blaze, including the restaurant's owner, several staff members and students/alumni of the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Rutgers-Newark.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

“We must come together to support our own community," said Maria Vasco, the fundraiser’s organizer.

Click here to view/donate to “Help Ramen Gami and Affected Apartments Fire Fund” on GoFundMe .

