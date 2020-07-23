Fire At Closter Waste Management Company Sends Employee To Hospital

A pre-dawn fire at a waste management facility in Closter sent an employee to the hospital for observation, responders said.

The fire broke out in the Interstate Waste Services transfer station garbage bays on Railroad Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday.

The employee was brought to Hackensack Meridian Health's Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood with an injury that wasn't considered life-threatening.

Demarest firefighters joined their Closter colleagues at the former site of Miele Sanitation.

The Closer and Harrington Park volunteer ambulance companies also responded, along with borough police.

Closter firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Demarest. DAILY VOICE

Industrial Waste Services (IWS), Railroad Avenue, Closter DAILY VOICE

The fire broke out in the Interstate Waste Services garbage bays on Railroad Avenue in Closter shortly after 4 a.m. DAILY VOICE

