Fingerprint Match Produces Arrest Of Accused Carlstadt Warehouse Burglar 18 Months Later

A fingerprint match led Carlstadt police to one of two accused burglars who they said broke into a women’s fashion warehouse 18 months ago.

Felix Cintron and his accomplice “attempted to cover their appearance by wearing baseball-style hats and holding shirts up towards their faces,” after they threw a rock through the front window of KW Fashions on Gotham Parkway on Aug. 31, 2017, Police Chief Thomas Nielsen said Friday.

"But some features were still visible, such as skin color, facial hair, etc.," he said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification lifted fingerprints off some of the broken glass that matched those of Cintron, a 39-year-old roofer from Bayonne with a criminal history, the chief said.

Police obtained a warrant for Cintron’s arrest and his information was entered into a national database.

Last week, Hudson County sheriff’s officers seized Cintron following a traffic stop in Jersey City.

He was turned over to Carlstadt police and sent to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

After five days behind bars, Cintron was ordered released pending further court action on burglary charges, records show.

Police were still searching for his accomplice.

