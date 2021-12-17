Fetty Wap Arrested At Newark Airport Thanks To Ankle Monitor (PHOTOS)

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested at Newark Airport Friday after authorities were alerted to his ankle monitor, TMZ reports.

Officers speaking to the Paterson native realized he had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a public nuisance incident in North Bergen, the outlet says.

The rapper -- whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II -- was one of six men arrested by federal officials in October and charged with running an elaborate cross-country drug distribution ring out of Long Island.

