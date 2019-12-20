Female Students Struck By Paterson Driver Crossing Outside Clifton High School

Two students were struck crossing the street outside Clifton High School early Friday, authorities said.

The girls -- one 15, the other 17 -- were in the crosswalk on Colfax Avenue at Lindenwold Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old Paterson man shortly before 7 a.m., Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Both were alert and conscious when they were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with what responders said weren't life-threatening injuries, Bracken said.

The driver remained at the scene and received a summons for failing to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

ALSO SEE: With more and more pedestrians being killed and injured on North Jersey roads, Ridgefield police staged a holiday season undercover operation that had eye-popping results.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/cliffsidepark/police-fire/didnt-even-stop-for-santa-undercover-ridgefield-police-nail-dozens-of-non-yielding-drivers/780892/

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.