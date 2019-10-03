Contact Us
Female Paterson Stabbing Victim Ends Up In Fair Lawn

Jerry DeMarco
Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps
Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps Photo Credit: FLVAC

A Paterson stabbing victim ended up at a home in Fair Lawn before dawn Thursday, authorities confirmed.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson by a Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance crew just after 1:30 a.m. with stab wounds in the arm, leg and back, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

He wasn't initially certain why she ended up at the Berdan Avenue ranch house, which records show is owned by an official with a law enforcement agency in another county.

A search for the assailant included area police and a K-9 unit.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

