Female Bystander From Clifton, 19, Struck By Bullet In Paterson Bodega Shooting

A 19-year-old bystander from Clifton took a bullet in the left hindquarters near her hip during a Paterson bodega shooting Monday afternoon, responders said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with injuries that responders said weren't considered life-threatening following the shooting just after 2 p.m. at the Temple Deli & Grocery at 163 Temple Street, at the corner of North 6th Street.

No arrests had been announced.

This follows a shooting at a nearby liquor store Sunday in which police said 17 bullets in all were fired, some of which crashed through the front window.

ALSO SEE: A Paterson ex-con who spent more than four years behind bars for driving two gang members to a shootout that killed a popular 14-year-old city girl in the crossfire had a stolen handgun and several rounds of various ammo, along with dozens of bags of heroin for sale, when he was arrested during a raid, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-pd-paroled-driver-in-gangland-murder-of-paterson-girl-14-caught-with-gun-drugs/748405/

