North Passaic Daily Voice
Female Bystander From Clifton, 19, Struck By Bullet In Paterson Bodega Shooting

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with injuries that responders said weren't considered life-threatening. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 19-year-old bystander from Clifton took a bullet in the left hindquarters near her hip during a Paterson bodega shooting Monday afternoon, responders said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with injuries that responders said weren't considered life-threatening following the shooting just after 2 p.m. at the Temple Deli & Grocery at 163 Temple Street, at the corner of North 6th Street.

No arrests had been announced.

This follows a shooting at a nearby liquor store Sunday in which police said 17 bullets in all were fired, some of which crashed through the front window.

ALSO SEE: A Paterson ex-con who spent more than four years behind bars for driving two gang members to a shootout that killed a popular 14-year-old city girl in the crossfire had a stolen handgun and several rounds of various ammo, along with dozens of bags of heroin for sale, when he was arrested during a raid, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-pd-paroled-driver-in-gangland-murder-of-paterson-girl-14-caught-with-gun-drugs/748405/

