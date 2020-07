A body was found floating in the Hudson River Saturday morning in Jersey City, authorities said.

Police officers responding to 155 Washington St. saw a lifeless female in the water around 7:50 a.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The cause of death was unknown and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating as of 11:40 a.m.

Have photos of the scene? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

