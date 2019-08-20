Feds: Weapons Arsenal, White Supremacist Material Seized From Sussex County Man In Van Crash

A Sussex County man who was once stabbed in a biker bar brawl was found with an assortment of illegal weapons and ammo, along with white supremacist and racially-charged propaganda, after he crashed his van, federal authorities said.

NJ State Police said they spotted some of the arsenal in a white Chevy Express van driven by Joseph Rubino, 57, of Lafayette Township, after it crashed into a tree off Route 80 in Allamuchy on July 24.

A medical chopper took Rubino and his passenger, 55-year-old Kenneth Coe of Bayonne, to Morristown Medical Center, the NJSP said at the time.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was notified.

Authorities subsequently raided Rubino’s home and searched the van – along with a trailer that it was pulling – after obtaining warrants, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Tuesday.

Carpenito said they seized:

Intratec Arms Model TEC-DC9 semi-automatic assault handgun;

Cobray Arms Mac-11 9mm semi-automatic assault pistol with a high-capacity magazine;

Keltec CMR30 .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle loaded with 16 .22 caliber hollow-point cartridges;

High Standard Derringer .22 caliber double-barrel handgun;

Polymer 80 9mm semi-automatic handgun;

Ithaca M-66 20-gauge single shotgun;

Remington Model 700 .223 caliber bold action rifle with scope;

Thompson Center .50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle with scope;

Remington Model 870 Wingmaster 12-gauge pump shotgun;

New England Firearms 20-gauge single shot shotgun;

Remington Model 760 .300 Savage pump rifle;

Glenfield Mod 60 .22 LR caliber semi-automatic rifle;

Two sawed-off double-barrel shotgun barrels;

Several high-capacity magazines;

Several silencers;

An assault rifle scope;

A grenade launcher;

A ballistics vest;

Additional ammo of various calibers.

Carpenito said they also found:

• 15 pounds of pot;

• 2½ ounces of meth;

• 200 marijuana vape cartridges;

• Bumper stickers with common white supremacist and neo-Nazi “SS Bolts” symbols;

• a “N****r Owner’s Manual,” with racist material that purported to be an instruction manual for owning a slave.

Rubino reportedly was stabbed in a fight with Hell’s Angels at a Warren County bar in January 2014. He and his wife filed a lawsuit against the club – the outcome of which couldn’t be determined Tuesday.

Carpenito credited the State Police and special agents with the ATF for the investigation leading to the charges, which he said are being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Vera Varshavsky of his Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark.

The U.S. attorney also thanked the Sussex an Warren county prosecutor’s offices.

Rubino had an initial appearance scheduled Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Newark, Carpenito said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.