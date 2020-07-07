Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Girl, 12, Shot In Jersey City, Four Fleeing Suspects Captured In Newark
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Feds: Middlesex County ID Thief Forged, Cashed $211,887 US Treasury Check

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Federal agents arrested Bernard Lopez, 40, of Sayreville, in Florida on Monday, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.
Federal agents arrested Bernard Lopez, 40, of Sayreville, in Florida on Monday, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Middlesex County identity thief collected $211,887 by forging a stolen U.S. Treasury check, federal authorities said Tuesday.

Federal agents arrested Bernard Lopez, 40, of Sayreville, in Florida on Monday, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

They charged him with bank fraud, theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft.

Lopez “used a victim’s Social Security number and business documents pertaining to a sham business that he had created to open a fraudulent bank account in that business’ name,” Carpenito said.

He then altered a stolen U.S. Treasury check to be made payable to the sham business, deposited it into the bogus company’s account and withdrew the money before anyone noticed, the U.S. attorney said.

Carpenito credited special agents and task force officers of the U.S. Department of the Treasury-Office of Inspector General with the investigation leading to the charges. He also thanked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations for its assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Perry Farhat of Carpenito’s Government Fraud Unit in Newark is handling the case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.