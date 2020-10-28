Feds: Englewood Bagman, 23, Helped Launder Millions For Mexican-Based Drug Ring

An Englewood bagman was busted by federal agents for his role in laundering more than $5 million for a Mexican-based drug organization, authorities said Wednesday.

DEA agents watched as Ramfis Minaya, 23, gave an accomplice $100,000 in drug proceeds outside his home on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

He later emerged with another bag stuff with $100,000 in cash and was taken into custody, Carpenito said.

Armed with a search warrant, agents found $5 million stashed at Minaya's apartment, according to a complain on file in U.S. District Court in Newark.

Minaya, an unemployed former SUNY-Buffalo student who previously lived in the Bronx, has been part of a Mexico-based narcotics operation that launders money through couriers and then back into the countries that produce the drugs, the U.S. attorney said.

Carpenito credited special agents and task force officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with the investigation that produced Minaya’s arrest on conspiracy to commit money laundering charges.

Handling the case for the government is Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Travers of Carpenito’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force/Narcotics Unit in Newark.

