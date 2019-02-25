Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
2019-02-25

Feds: Dominican National Nabbed At Newark Airport With 6½ Pounds Of Cocaine Sewn Into Vest

The defendant was busted by officers during a screening at Newark Liberty International Airport, the U.S. attorney said. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A Dominican national got off a flight at Newark Airport with 6½ pounds of cocaine sewn into his vest, said federal authorities who seized him moments later.

Jose Manuel Jimenez Jimenez, 46, arrived from Santo Domingo on Friday and was busted by officers during a screening, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Monday.

He was scheduled for a detention hearing in court Monday afternoon and was expected to remain in federal custody.

Carpenito credited the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, New Jersey Division and officers of Customs and Border Protection.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua L. Haber of Carpenito’s Criminal Division in Newark is handling the case.

