Feds Bust 400 Accused Senior Scammers, Launch New Elder Fraud Hotline

Federal prosecutors throughout the U.S. have teamed up to charge more than 400 people in scams that have recently cost America’s senior citizens more than a billion dollars.

The largest coordinated sweep of elder fraud ever was announced by U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr during a talk earlier this week aimed at protecting older Americans from financial harm.

The event, “Keeping Seniors Safe,” was held – where else? – in Florida.

The Sunshine State had the most prosecutions brought by federal authorities in the sweep: 21.

Ranking second was New York State, with 18.

The Southern District of New York – which covers Manhattan, the Bronx and Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess and Sullivan counties – had 11 cases, matched only by the Middle District of Florida.

New Jersey had one, while Connecticut had three.

Barr warned citizens about the increasing number of foreign-based fraud schemes that victimize seniors in large numbers -- over the phone, online and even door to door.

“Every day, American consumers, particularly older Americans, receive offers that sound just too good to be true,” Chief U.S. Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale said. “These offers have one objective – to rob you of your hard-earned money.

"The good news is most frauds can be prevented.”

As part of the fight, Barr unveiled a National Elder Fraud Hotline staffed by experienced case managers who will personally assist senior victims of financial fraud.

The case managers will help callers report suspected fraud to relevant agencies, while providing any resources and referrals that callers may need, the attorney general said.

When applicable, case managers will complete a complaint form with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center for Internet-facilitated crimes and submit a consumer complaint to the Federal Trade Commission on the caller's behalf.

The Hotline’s toll free number: 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311) .

According to AARP, American citizens 70 and older have suffered the highest average fraud losses.

Scammers work from outside the United States and can’t be tracked down. They convince their victims that they need to pay for an outstanding warrant, or owe the IRS money, or that they have to pay bail money for a grandson who’s in trouble.

All lies.

They get their victims to wire money or buy gift cards and give them the numbers over the phone. Once that happens, the money is gone for good.

Some have even convinced victims to send cash.

Last month, a Glen Rock woman in her 80s wrapped $12,000 in bills and sent it to phone scammers who convinced her that a relative in trouble needed it, authorities said.

Remember: Any type of legitimate caller won’t pressure you to buy gift cards or wire money -- and certainly won't threaten to arrest you.

“The best defense against becoming a victim is to be aware that these scams are perpetrated every single day,” Tenafly Police Detective Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

Never disclose any personal information, including your date of birth, Social Security number or credit card or bank account numbers to anyone who calls you out of the blue, the captain said.

If you think you’ve been scammed, or know someone who has, call police immediately, he said.

And if you have elderly parents, relatives or friends, please share this story with them. Warn them about the dangers and advise them on how to respond.

“Help us spread the word,” deMoncada said. “Speak with those you love about how to avoid being a victim.”

