Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Motorcyclist Killed In Route 4 Crash With Deer
DV Pilot Police & Fire

FedEx Truck Driver Killed In Sussex County Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Vernon Police
Vernon Police Photo Credit: Vernon Police via Facebook

A FedEx truck driver was killed in a Sussex County crash over the weekend, authorities confirmed.

The vehicle overturned and trapped the driver on the S-turn just north of Lake Panorama on Route 565 in Vernon around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, township police said.

Officers responding to the crash found that the driver had succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s name was not yet released.

The roadway was closed for several hours due to the motor vehicle crash investigation, police said.

Assisting agencies include the Pochuck Fire Department, McAfee Fire Department, Vernon Township Fire Department, Highland Lakes Fire Department, Glenwood Pochuck Ambulance Squad, and St. Claire’s Paramedics.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.