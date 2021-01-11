FedEx Truck Driver Killed In Sussex County Crash

A FedEx truck driver was killed in a Sussex County crash over the weekend, authorities confirmed.

The vehicle overturned and trapped the driver on the S-turn just north of Lake Panorama on Route 565 in Vernon around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, township police said.

Officers responding to the crash found that the driver had succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s name was not yet released.

The roadway was closed for several hours due to the motor vehicle crash investigation, police said.

Assisting agencies include the Pochuck Fire Department, McAfee Fire Department, Vernon Township Fire Department, Highland Lakes Fire Department, Glenwood Pochuck Ambulance Squad, and St. Claire’s Paramedics.

