Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Dueling Forecasts: New, Old Farmers' Almanacs Clash On Winter Weather Predictions
DV Pilot Police & Fire

FBI: Wanted Armed, Dangerous Paterson Gang Member Surrenders

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cesar David Valerio
Cesar David Valerio Photo Credit: FBI Newark Field Office

An armed and dangerous ex-con from Paterson surrendered after the FBI posted a $5,000 reward for his capture, federal authorities said.

Cesar David Valerio, a 28-year-old Dominican national, turned himself in to face several federal weapons charges, a bureau spokeswoman said.

A U.S. District Court judge in Newark two weeks ago issued a warrant for the arrest of Valerio -- also known as "Chico Trini" -- after federal authorities charged him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in Paterson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.