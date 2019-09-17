FBI Nabs Accused Accomplice In $4M Manhattan Diamond District Heist, Ringleader May Be In NJ

With one of three men wanted in a $4 million armed robbery in Manhattan’s Diamond District last month nabbed by the FBI in Florida, authorities continued searching for the ringleader, who they said may be hiding out in New Jersey or the Stamford area in Connecticut.

Pedro Davila, a 27-year-old Bronx native with Harlem connections, was captured by surveillance cameras during the brazen noontime holdup on Aug. 25 at Avianne & Co. Jewelers on West 47th Street, authorities said.

Davila, who was identified through facial recognition technology, was scheduled for an appearance in U.S. District Court in Florida on Tuesday after being captured there Sunday night, federal law enforcement officials said.

"In the day and age of technology and cameras, you would think robbers trying to pull off a cinematic heist would think twice," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney Jr. said.

The robbery trio didn't cover their faces while posing as customers before they tied up the employees, Sweeney noted.

"Their mistakes should be a warning to everyone wanting to be a copycat [that] you will get caught and pay the price for breaking the law," he added.

The manhunt continued Tuesday for the accused ringleader, 39-year-old Jaysean Sutton, who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Dressed in a suit with a braided wig and fedora, accused ringleader Sutton looked directly into a surveillance camera while pulling out a gun during the holdup.

The crew rounded up four employees in a back room and bound them, then stuffed an estimated $4 million in jewelry from display cases and safes into a duffle bag, the NYPD said, adding that no one was hurt.

Sutton, who authorities said has a criminal history involving drugs and weapons, was described as 6 feet tall and bald with brown eyes.

Detectives were still trying to identify the third robber.

If you see Sutton, or know where to find him, city police advised that you immediately contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS .

A reward of $2,500 was being offered for assistance in his capture.

