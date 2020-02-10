FBI 'Most Wanted' Fugitive Returned To US, Held In Bergen County Jail

Former Ramsey luxury car dealer Afzal “Bobby” Khan is now a former FBI 'Most Wanted' fugitive, as well.

Khan, 37, was returned to the United States on Monday to face wire fraud charges, federal authorities said.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail.

Khan -- who has posted a host of videos and comments on his Instagram account -- said he surrendered on Jan. 21 at the U.S. Embassy in the United Arab Emirates.

"Lots of love to my wife kids family and friends and thanks to all the supporters," he wrote.

SEE: @realbobbykhan

A federal arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 21, 2014 for Khan, who's charged with defrauding dozens of customers and lenders out of $1.7 million while he was the owner of Emporio Motor Group, a car dealership in Ramsey.

Khan obtained loans for vehicles he had no title for — among them, Rolls Royces, Lamborghinis, Porsches — and sold them on consignment without paying the owners, federal authorities said.

Khan, who was on the FBI Newark Field Office’s 'Most Wanted' list, waived extradition after surrendering.

"Mr. Khan came to the sobering reality that he could not outrun the FBI," Special Agent in Charge Gregory W. Ehrie said Monday.

Ehrie thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ramsey Police Department for their assistance in investigating Khan, of Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County, for whose capture the FBI originally offered a $20,000 reward.

"People who flee to other countries to avoid prosecution only delay the inevitable and live every day with the knowledge that we are still in pursuit," Ehrie said. "Mr. Khan obviously reached the conclusion that it wasn't worth it."

Khan's wife disputed authorities' version of events.

"Bobby has numerous voice recordings of him reaching out to the authorities trying to surrender [but] the embassy turned him away," Stephanie Khan said. "Fact is, they didn't want him back because they have no case!"

As part of his scheme, Khan obtained loans from the auto finance division of a large bank for cars that he never delivered, but for which the purchaser was still responsible, the U.S. attorney's office in Newark said after a federal grand jury in Newark indicted him in June 2015.

He also obtained loans for cars that neither he nor Emporio had the title to, federal authorities alleged.

Buyer were still liable for the loan but couldn't register the vehicles, they said.

SEE: Federal grand jury indicts fugitive former Ramsey luxury car dealer Afzal ‘Bobby’ Khan

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.