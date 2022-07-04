Contact Us
Faulty Propane Tank Goes Up In Flames Behind Sussex County ShopRite

Valerie Musson
A faulty propane tank went up in flames behind a Sussex County ShopRite store Wednesday night, authorities said.
The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the ShopRite on Route 206 and found that the propane system feeding the building was malfunctioning, officials said.

The department safe-guarded the area while the gas company arrived and isolated the faulty equipment that was causing the blaze.

Byram Township firefighters stayed at the scene until the fire was fully extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

