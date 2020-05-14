Farm Tractor Kills Wrong-Way Warren County Motorcyclist

A wrong-way Phillipsburg motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital after being struck by a farm tractor in Washington, reports say.

A motorcyclist traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 57 was struck by a John Deere tractor towing a P-7000 corn planter just before 7 p.m. May 13 in Washington Borough, WRNJ reports.

The tractor was headed westbound on Route 57.

The motorcyclist, a 55-year-old man from Phillipsburg, transported to Hunterdon Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

