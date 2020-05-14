Farm Tractor Kills Warren County Motorcyclist

A Phillipsburg motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital after being struck by a farm tractor in Washington, reports say.

A motorcyclist traveling eastbound on Route 57 westbound was struck by a John Deere tractor towing a P-7000 corn planter traveling on Route 57 westbound shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, WRNJ reports .

The tractor was driven by Ralph Anemia, 62, of Washington, authorities said.

The motorcyclist, a 55-year-old man from Phillipsburg, was pronounced dead after being transported to Hunterdon Medical Center, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by Washington Borough Police.

