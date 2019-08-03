Fanwood Motorist Was On Drugs When He Killed 94-Year-Old In Union Crash: Pros.

A 52-year-old Fanwood man has been charged with death by auto while under the influence and assault by auto while under the influence in an incident that left an elderly woman dead and two others hurt, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Authorities said Thomas DiNapoli was driving east on Morris Avenue in Union on the afternoon of June 4 when he crossed the double-yellow line and struck a Chevy Impala head-on.

The three occupants of the car were taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Michelina Mele, 94, was pronounced dead the next day.

Authorities say DiNapoli had cocaine and clonazepam, a powerful tranquilizer, in his system at the time of the crash.

DiNapoli was arrested this week and is being held at the Union County jail pending a court appearance . If convicted, he faces five to 10 years in prison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.