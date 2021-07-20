Contact Us
Family Of Hudson County Soccer Coach Devastated By House Fire

A Hudson County soccer coach and his family displaced by a house fire over the weekend are seeing support from the community.

More than $30,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Tuesday morning for Percy Oriondo's home on Elm Street in Kearny.

Percy and his wife, Jennifer, have a young son and daughter together. All were displaced.

"Our motto at Thistle since the club's founding in 1972 is 'Friendship Through Soccer' and we pride ourselves on being more than just a soccer club," GoFundMe founder Mike Mara writes.

The five-alarm fire injured two firefighters and one city resident early Sunday morning.

Click here to donate.

