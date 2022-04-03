Family Of Girl Killed While Riding Bike In Bridgewater Sees Support

A girl riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a 22-year-old woman driving a pickup truck on Saturday, April 2, authorities in Bridgewater said.

The driver, who Daily Voice will not be identifying unless charges are filed, was heading north on Fulton Street when she struck the girl near 3rd Street just before 6:10 p.m., local police said.

A GoFundMe campaign launched Sunday, April 3 identified the girl as 11-year-old Victoria Bastos. Police said she was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Somerset where she was pronounced dead following the crash.

More than $12,300 had been raised on the GoFundMe as of Monday morning. Victoria is survived by her father, Vitor Bastos, her mother Cynthia Pereria, and her sister Natasha.

"In an effort to alleviate some stress from the Bastos’ family, we are looking to raise money to help with the service expenses," the page reads. "All of the proceeds will go directly to Vitor Bastos to support with the arrangements."

This crash remains under investigation by the Bridgewater Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kevin Florczak of the Bridgewater Police Traffic Safety Bureau at (908)722-4111 extension 4130 or the Bridgewater TIPS line at 877-660-INFO (4636).

