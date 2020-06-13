Family Displaced, Dog Hospitalized In Montclair House Fire

A family was displaced and a dog hospitalized in a Montclair fire, officials said.

Heavy smoke and flames shot out of front and side windows on the second floor of a Central Avenue home when firefighters arrived at 10:50 Friday morning, township officials said.

Occupants had self-evacuated before firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze. The house suffered heavy fire and smoke damage on the second floor, and water damage on the first, officials said.

The Red Cross responded to assist the family, and a dog was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment, reports say.

Units from Blomfield, West Orange, Clifton and Caldwell also responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

